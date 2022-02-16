Following the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, quarterback Matthew Stafford’s game is still being scrutinized. Now, his wife Kelly has had enough.

After the big game, critics speculated whether or not the player will one day end up in the hall of fame.

“Can y’all just let him enjoy this?!” Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story. “It went from Matthew can’t win, to Matthew can’t win against winning teams, to Matthew can’t win big games, to Matthew can’t win playoff games, to Matthew can’t win it all. And now…the debate on the HOF?”

“We shouldn’t be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game,” she said during Tuesday’s post. “If you don’t believe he is a HOFer..I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years…just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let’s table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you.”

Photo: Instagram/ KbStafford89

Although Kelly did not mention any specific names, multiple players and sports commentators have weighed in on the debate, such as Richard Sherman. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback argued against Matthew being an eligible candidate.

There is no measuring stick that makes Stafford a hall of famer other than playing in the most passer happy decade in NFL history. Inflated numbers make ever QB that starts 10+ years a “hof” — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 14, 2022

However, former NFL player Michael Robinson disagreed.

“Yes, he’s a gold jacket. Absolutely,” the NFL Network analyst said on “Good Morning Football”. “The numbers bear it out and now the ultimate team goal—which is to win a Lombardi, to win a Super Bowl—Matthew Stafford actually has and he was a huge part of winning this particular Super Bowl.”

What does a Super Bowl win mean for Matthew Stafford? "Yes he's a gold jacket, ABSOLUTELY. The ultimate team goal, to win a Lombardi, Matthew Stafford actually has, and he was a huge part of winning this Super Bowl." — @RealMikeRob pic.twitter.com/zFkDnZhHPO — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 14, 2022

Time will tell where Matthew’s NFL career will take him. For now, he is celebrating his Super Bowl triumph, a big moment for him and his family, that started with his and Kelly’s postgame embrace.

“It was kind of like an embrace of the past 12 years of our life. We’ve had four kids, a brain tumour, a broken back, so many things,” Kelly told “Good Morning America”, referencing her 2019 surgery that removed an acoustic neuroma from her cranial nerves and Matthew’s 2019 back injury he endured while playing for the Detroit Lions.

“I feel like we both just, like, exhaled and really took in that moment being like, This is what you worked so hard for. This is what we came here for. Really, it was just all those emotions getting let out.”