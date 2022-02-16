Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

If your business is having trouble, Justin Bieber appears to be the fix.

This week, Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International reported a 10 per cent rise in sales at stores in the fourth quarter of 2021, reversing an 11 per cent decline in the same period last year.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor Runs Into Justin Bieber In The Bahamas

The rise in sales appears to have coincided with a huge promotional campaign involving an endorsement from Bieber, along with limited-time special Timbits dubbed Timbiebs, CNN reported.

Timbiebs were available in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavours, along with Bieber-themed merchandise.

READ MORE: Justin And Hailey Bieber Take A Romantic Stroll In London Town, Share Sweet Kiss Inside A Phone Box

RBI CEO Jose Cil said during an earnings call that the promotion “was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations.”

He added that the partnership with Bieber led to “unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests. I’m a Belieber. You can expect to see more from this exciting partnership in the year ahead.”