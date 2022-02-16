If your business is having trouble, Justin Bieber appears to be the fix.
This week, Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International reported a 10 per cent rise in sales at stores in the fourth quarter of 2021, reversing an 11 per cent decline in the same period last year.
READ MORE: Conor McGregor Runs Into Justin Bieber In The Bahamas
The rise in sales appears to have coincided with a huge promotional campaign involving an endorsement from Bieber, along with limited-time special Timbits dubbed Timbiebs, CNN reported.
Timbiebs were available in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavours, along with Bieber-themed merchandise.
READ MORE: Justin And Hailey Bieber Take A Romantic Stroll In London Town, Share Sweet Kiss Inside A Phone Box
RBI CEO Jose Cil said during an earnings call that the promotion “was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations.”
He added that the partnership with Bieber led to “unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests. I’m a Belieber. You can expect to see more from this exciting partnership in the year ahead.”