The action-packed new trailer for Tarik Saleh’s “The Contractor” has been released.

“Hell or High Water” stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster reunite in the upcoming flick, which was recently sold to Paramount and Showtime by STXfilms, The Wrap reports.

The trailer follows Pine’s Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the army and cut off from his pension, and so has to do what he can to support his family.

A synopsis reads, “In debt, out of options, and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force.

“When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.”

“It’s easy to kill, but it’s much harder to survive,” one man says in the eventful teaser.

The film also stars Gillian Jacobs, Kiefer Sutherland, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss, and Amira Casar.

“The Contractor” will be released in theatres and digitally on April 1.