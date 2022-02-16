Venus and Serena Williams discuss the movie about their lives — “King Richard” — in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The Oscar-nominated flick stars Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton, and tells the story of how the sisters became tennis superstars after the coaching from their late father Richard.

Venus tells the mag of how the film broadened the scope of how the world sees them: “I don’t think people even thought about what happened before we turned pro,” as Serena adds: “This isn’t a movie about tennis. This is a movie about family.”

Venus shares of how the sisters were archetypes to the Black-American experience, but at the same time how their lives were very different than the average family: “I think that our family is just unique to ourselves. Obviously we’re an African-American family, and it’s important for people to see African-American families in that dynamic… to have role modelling,” adding, “our family was super-unique.”

Serena continues of how she sees the much-talked-about flick: “I am a dreamer, and I love Marvel. I think ‘King Richard’ is like ‘Iron Man’ and that there still are other stories around it.

“The next, obviously, would be the Venus story, and then there’s always the story about our other three sisters, and then there’s like a mom, and then there’s the Serena story. When I look at it, I see it just encompassing this whole superhero kind of thing.”

Serena says how “King Richard” shows their father in a way that sports fathers are often not shown: “A lot of people get this different story of sports fathers—especially tennis fathers, who are really overbearing. And that wasn’t necessarily my dad. Everyone’s like, ‘Well, how do you play tennis for so long?’ It’s because we weren’t raised in an environment where it was something that we abhorred.”

She tells the mag of life beyond tennis: “We never planned to just only play tennis and just only be tennis players. We planned to do more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the siblings talk about how Venus being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Sjögren’s syndrome in 2011 brought the family closer together.

Venus shares, “We’ve always been focused on health, my whole family, from my dad down, all joined into living a more plant-based lifestyle. The support is always there.”

Plus, the pair discuss how their oldest sister Yetunde, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Compton in 2003, is portrayed in the film.

Serena says of showing the movie to her four-year-old daughter Olympia, “We made sure to take out the stuff that was not kid-friendly,” adding that she was surprised that “it was really more about her saying to me, ‘Tunde.’ She never met my eldest sister. She says she understands that Tunde isn’t around. That was interesting for me in a sad way, but she at least knows her a little bit better.”

