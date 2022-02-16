Lori Loughlin spent Valentine’s Day with a very famous friend. In honour of the holiday, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, hosted a dinner that Lori, as well as Kym Douglas and Tammy Hughes Gustavson, attended.

Kym shared pics from the gathering on Instagram, including a group shot of all the smiling attendees holding up heart-shaped Kylie Cosmetics boxes.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin Victim of $1 Million in Stolen Jewelry Following Home Robbery

“It will be my first #Valentines Day alone in 40 years. My friends didn’t want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner’s [with] @coreygamble @tamgus & #LoriLoughlin,” Kym wrote, referencing her husband, Jerry Douglas’, death in November.

“Now I am not dreading V day I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine’s does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend’s, family, your animals, a neighbour or a good book,” she added. “Love comes in many different forms. May your #valentines be sweet.”

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin Returns to TV in 'When Hope Calls' Premiere, Gets Some Love From Daughter Olivia Jade

Erin Krakow, Lori’s former “When Calls the Heart” co-star, commented on the post, calling the guests “beauties!”

Lori’s night with pals came the month after the home she shares with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was burglarized. TMZ reported at the time that one million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen during the heist.

READ MORE: 'When Hope Calls': Daniel Lissing on His Return as Jack Thornton and Reuniting With Lori Loughlin (Exclusive)

Last year, Lori returned to TV for the first time since her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old actress reprised her “When Calls the Heart” role of Abigail Stanton on GAC Family’s “When Hope Calls”.

Watch the video below for more on her return to acting.

More From ET:

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Joins Cameo, Signs With Manager: Inside His Hollywood Plans

Kanye West Documentarians on Why He Did Not Have Final Say on the Film (Exclusive)

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Kiss with Boyfriend in Rare Photo