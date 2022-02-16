The world of “The Boys” is expanding.
On Wednesday, Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the new animated anthology series “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”.
The eight-episode series is set in the same universe as the hit live-action superhero series, with 12- to 14-minute shorts, each with their own unique animation style.
Check out the list of shorts below:
“Laser Baby’s Day Out”
Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen
Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson
Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.
“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”
Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth
Director: Parker Simmons
Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic.
“I’m Your Pusher”
Writer: Garth Ennis
Director: Giancarlo Volpe
Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.
“Boyd in 3D”
Writer: Eliot Glazer
Story by Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer
Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi
Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.
“BFFs”
Writer: Awkwafina
Director: Madeleine Flores
Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.
“Nubian vs Nubian”
Writer: Aisha Tyler
Director: Matthew Bordenave
Animation Style: Anime inspired
“John and Sun-Hee”
Writer: Andy Samberg
Director: Steve Ahn
Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.
“One Plus One Equals Two”
Writer: Simon Racioppa
Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe
Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.
The series will feature the voices of Nicole Byer, Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Shue, and many, many more.
“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” premieres March 4.