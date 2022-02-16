Click to share this via email

The world of “The Boys” is expanding.

On Wednesday, Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the new animated anthology series “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”.

Photo: Amazon Studios

The eight-episode series is set in the same universe as the hit live-action superhero series, with 12- to 14-minute shorts, each with their own unique animation style.

Photo: Amazon Studios

Check out the list of shorts below:

“Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic.

“I’m Your Pusher”

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

“Boyd in 3D”

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

“BFFs”

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

“Nubian vs Nubian”

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

“John and Sun-Hee”

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

“One Plus One Equals Two”

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.

Photo: Amazon Studios

The series will feature the voices of Nicole Byer, Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Shue, and many, many more.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” premieres March 4.