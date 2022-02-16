Reinventing the Bat and the Cat was hard work.

“The Batman” stars Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are on the new cover of Entertainment Weekly, and inside they talk about the dark, new take on the classic superhero.

“The chemistry read was really intense,” Kravitz recalls of her first audition with Pattinson. “Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn’t just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least.”

Pattinson, who had already been cast in the role as Bruce Wayne, says, “The first time I’d even said lines from the script was in Zoë’s screen test. They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I’m tottering around in this strange Batman outfit. The camera’s not even on me, it’s on the back of my head, and I’m literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who’s trying to get the part.”

The audition apparently went off extremely well, as director Matt Reeves says, “Everyone could see there was something really special between them.”

In the years after starring in the “Twilight” franchise, Pattinson has largely appeared in interesting, independent projects, but the opportunity to play Batman enticed him back to blockbusters.

“You’re always looking for the next challenge,” he says. “The interesting thing about Bruce in this is that he hasn’t really got his playboy persona yet. He’s a freak as Bruce and a freak as Batman. There’s a lot of madness in it. The character is going after a dream that’s completely impossible, and he can’t live his life any other way.”

Similarly, Kravitz admits, “I really think that Catwoman would have been the only [superhero character] that I would ever consider, just because I feel really connected to her emotionally and also aesthetically. I think there’s an authenticity and an edge to her that I’m drawn to.”

She adds that Selina Kyle is “an incredibly strong woman and doesn’t victimize herself. We’re meeting her at a really pivotal moment in her life. I think her focus is really on freeing herself from a lot of hurt and a lot of trauma, and a lot of anger.”

Meanwhile, the cast and crew had to deal with a protracted shoot that started in January 2020, was shut down for months due to COVID, and then shut down again when Pattinson tested positive for the virus.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life,” the actor says.

“Once COVID hit, it was really difficult for us to get together off-set,” Kravitz adds of the difficulty in maintaining their chemistry on-screen.

Pattinson adds, “Normally, I don’t have a problem [shaking a character off at the end of the day], but this was so all-encompassing. I just stayed in a hotel for the whole week right next to the studio because I’d have to get there at like 4:30 a.m. to start training, and then you’d train after, so you’d be finished at, like, 9:30 at night. You’re just constantly in that world. When I look at photos of myself from the makeup test on the last day, I don’t even look human by the end of it. I look like I’m a piece of bubble gum that’s been stuck on the streets for, like, three years and has just been scraped off and put in a Batman outfit.”

