Khloe Kardashian is showing the world the sisterly love between the Kardashians.
The reality star shared a video to Instagram of a heartwarming tribute to her family on Feb. 15.
She captioned the post with a single white heart: “🤍”.
“Thank you, sister,” the audio clip accompanying the video begins before Zoe Wees sings the line, “I wouldn’t have made it if I didn’t have you holding my hand” from her song “Control”.
A montage of clips of the Kardashian sisters; Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and of course, Khloe herself, bonding throughout the years plays in the video.
The video was part of a recent trend on Instagram of showing off family bonds to the audio clip.
Khloe’s sisters responded with equally warm emotions. Kourtney commented, “Always and forever 🥺❤️”, followed by “And same ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼” while Kim wrote, “Side by side or miles apart SISTERS are always connected at heart”. Kendall added, “the loves of my life ❤️🔥”.