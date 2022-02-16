The perils of being a gentleman pirate are on full display in the first trailer for the new comedy series “Our Flag Means Death”.

Taika Waititi reunites with his “What We Do In The Shadows” co-star Rhys Darby to tell the somewhat true story of Stede Bonnet, an 18th-century gentleman and wannabe pirate. Trading in a charmed life as a gentleman, father, and husband to become a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede finds himself captain of the pirate ship, Revenge. With the pirate life not quite what he expected and facing down a potentially mutinous crew, Stede has a fateful run-in with the notorious Captain Blackbeard (Waititi) who guides him in the art of piracy, with hilarious results.

The 10-episode series comes from Waititi and David Jenkins. The Oscar-winning “Jojo Rabbit” writer-director also serves as executive producer and directs the first episode, in addition to starring as the bearded buccaneer.

“They are like an old married couple in certain ways,” showrunner David Jenkins previously told EW about working with Waititi and Darby on the series. “If a scene isn’t quite working, Taika will be able to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, in the way that only friends can. And then when it is popping, they know how to get the best out of each other. There’s a generosity and a real sweetness between them that you wouldn’t get if you weren’t using those two friends.”

The ensemble cast also features some familiar faces including Leslie Jones, Ewen Bremner, Rory Kinnear, Nat Faxon, and Fred Armisen.

The first three episodes of the Max Original comedy series drop on Thursday, March 3, followed by three episodes March 10, two episodes on March 17, and concludes with two episodes on March 24.

Taika Waititi – Aaron Epstein/HBO Max — Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones – Aaron Epstein/HBO Max — Aaron Epstein/HBO Max