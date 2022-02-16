Georges St-Pierre and Apple are teaming up to make your walk a breeze.

St-Pierre, a former two-division UFC champion often discussed in the greatest of all-time debate, is featured in Apple Watch’s latest “Time to Walk” experience. Running at 34 minutes, the experience starts with 21 minutes of GSP detailing his martial arts journey, from childhood to UFC champion. GSP paints the setting as a walk in Mount Royal Park, Le Parc Mont Royal in Montreal.

“I start martial art as a self-defense because I was a victim of bullying at school. My record in mixed martial art is very good, but my record in fighting in the schoolyard is very bad,” he says. “I had issues with many of the kids who were older than me. And at the school where I was going, there was a special program for delinquent teenagers.

“I remember there was a kid in the bus, and he was screaming insult at me, humiliating me in front of everybody. And sometime, it was getting physical, and he was stronger than me. So, every time we had to fight, I had to defend myself, I didn’t get the best of it. Often, I came back home with scars on my face…”

The final 12 minutes features thumping tracks like Drake’s “Started from the Bottom” and James Browns’ “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine”.

GSP is a record setting UFC champion and one of Canada’s greatest sports exports. He is one of only seven UFC fighters to capture championships in two different divisions. He also holds the record for UFC welterweight title defences (consecutive and overall) at nine.

Apple Fitness+ launched the “Time To Walk” episode featuring St-Pierre on Monday.