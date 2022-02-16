Meteorologist Mary Lee received her dream proposal in an unexpected way.

Lee was doing her thing at CBS affiliate KPIX-TV in San Francisco on Valentine’s Day. She was surprised by her boyfriend’s daughters Mirium and Madi, who presented her with roses on Monday. Cue her longtime partner Ajit Ninan.

“Mary, you are my Northern Lights. You light up my life in the most spectacular, beautiful ways. The girls adore you and I love you. I want you to be part of our family,” Ninan said on one knee. “Will you be my forever girl? Will you marry me?”

“I love you so much,” Lee replied, accepting the proposal.

Lee had always dreamed of getting engaged under the Northern Lights. Ninan presented her with the next best thing: proposing while Lee filmed a segment about the Northern Lights.

Ninan enlisted Lee’s co-workers to make the moment in a gameplan adorably labelled, “Operation Marry Mary”.