Britney Spears may be off to congress.

Spears, 40, revealed on Wednesday that she received a letter from Congress to formally speak on conservatorship reform. The offer comes following the highly-publicized and drawn out termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

“I received this letter months ago,” Spears wrote. “An invitation to share my story… I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now… I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!

“Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!”

Spears acknowledged how the conservatorship has negatively affected her, but asserted that she does not want to present herself as a victim.

“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all,” she said. “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave! I wish I would have been… I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me.”

“I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on,” Spears continued. “In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House.”

Spears was locked under a conservatorship for more than a decade under the watch of her father, Jamie Spears.