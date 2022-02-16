Click to share this via email

The lessons continue for “Pretty Hard Cases” stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore.

In part 2 of their figure skating lessons from three-time world champion Elvis Stojko, the stars practice their jumps and how to “stick the landing”.

After practising a jump, Moore hilariously sticks out her bottom for her finishing pose.

“Had to stick the landing,” she jokes.

Stojko and MacNeill soon join in “sticking the landing” as the antics continue.

Adrienne C. Moore, Elvis Stojko, and Meredith MacNeill – Photo: Cameron Pictures

Along with being a world champion, Stojko also has two Olympic silver medals, seven Canadian championships to his name and is the first person to land a quadruple-double jump combo.

The legend then teaches the actresses how to smoothly recover from falls in order to “fool the judges”.

Striking a goofy pose of her own, MacNeill says, “We don’t got to be like other skaters.”

Her coach agrees, with Stojko adding, “I wasn’t like other skaters. I did my own thing.”

Season 2 of “Pretty Hard Cases” airs on Feb. 23 on CBC Gem.