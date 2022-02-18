It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Feb. 11, 2022

Sabrina Carpenter – “Fast Times”

Sabrina Carpenter fans are in a great mood today as she’s finally dropped her highly anticipated song “Fast Times” which she previously teased on her appearance on the “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”. In the music video, Carpenter shows us that she can rock any look and hairstyle, all while channeling some major “Kill Bill” and “Charlie’s Angels” vibes. The song follows the release of her previous single “Skinny Dipping” off her upcoming album.

Jack Harlow – “Nail Tech”

Jack Harlow says it best himself when he raps “I don’t take Ls, I give ’em out and I chuck ’em up”. His new song “Nail Tech” proves once again why he’s a certified hitmaker. The song on it’s own is an experience that can hype you up (or something you can straight up vibe too), but the music video gives it that extra layer of Jack Harlow greatness that his fans love so much.

J Balvin – “Niño Soñador”

J Balvin trips it down with pop-punk inspired beats in his new single “Niño Soñador”. The lyrics and video sees J Balvin open up like never before, giving fans a more in-depth look at who the artist is right before his major North American tour hitting the road this spring.

Silk Sonic – “Love Train”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak team together again as Silk Sonic for “Love’s Train” which covers Con Funk Shun’s original song of the same name. Silk Sonic are showing artists how to take a classic song and give it a tasteful cover that keeps true to the original but adds some new melodies, breaks, and vocal runs. If you need a song that will get you up and grooving this weekend, “Love’s Train” is the song for you!

Wonho – “Eye On You” + Obsession (EP)

Wonho’s highly anticipated new project Obsession is out now! This is Wonho’s first release this year, following the major success of “Blue Letter”. Named by Rolling Stone as the “singer who’s breaking hearts just as quickly as he’s breaking stereotypes”, Wonho is proving time and time again that he’s here to stay and will raise the bar with every new song he drops. Obsession features the tracks “Eye On You” and “Somebody”.

Troye Sivan & Jay Som – “Trouble”

Troye Sivan finds himself in “Trouble” on his new song that he teamed up with Jay Som. The song perfectly paints a picture of falling for someone when you weren’t looking for love, but deciding it’s worth a shot. Troye’s music is always so smoothing that we can imagine this single as the main theme song to a teen-angst coming of age movie. So grab your car, go on a nice drive, and get ready to blast “Trouble” as loud as you can!

Dimelo Flow, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Mr. Vegas, Maria Becerra, & Fatman Scoop – “Suelta”

“Suelta” calls upon a powerful longlist of hitmakers such as Dimelo Flow, Rauw Alejandro, and Farruko to deliver this playful and fun single that will have you up on your feet this weekend. “Suelta” blends reggaeton and dancehall, all while sampling Mr. Vegas’ 1998 hit song “Heads High”.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Simple Plan and Deryck Whibley – “Ruin My Life“, Josh Ramsay and Dallas Smith – “Best Of Me”, Elijah Woods – “Fingers Crossed”, Katie Tupper “Misbehavin” + Towards The End (EP), Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs – “Electric Gypsy”, Cody Frost – “DWYSSWM”, Maeve Steele – “Tycho”, Devin Kennedy – “Follow Through”, VRod & Lil Pump – “Mala”, WILLIS – “Pool House” + 4 Locals (EP), Jake Banfield – “Nothing Like That”, Colby Acuff – “Once In A Lifetime”, Gracie Carol – “Old School Love”, Lindsey Rose Black – “Clutch”, Tinashe – “Naturally”, & Lukas Graham – “All Of It”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops on March 11, 2022.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout

Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout drops on March 25, 2022, and will feature his lead single alongside WILLOW “emo girl.”

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album, Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.