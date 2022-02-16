Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz put their relationship to the test.

Beckham, 22, and Peltz, 27, sat down with GQ for Valentine’s Day and took a “Couple’s Quiz”. During the segment, Beckham dished on Peltz’s early impression of him.

“We’ve actually known each other for five years, and we knew of each other and we ran into each other multiple times,” Beckham said. “I was actually friends with two of her brothers, Diesel and Brad, and she did not like me. And then when we started hanging out, which was about three Halloweens ago, we had our first kiss.”

“We started hanging out every night and we drove around until seven or eight in the morning,” he continued. “I showed her I am a gentleman and, you know, she fell in love with me.”

Peltz also revealed the one thing they regularly argue about: Peltz’s desire to crank up the heat before bed.

“It’s probably the only thing that we fight about,” she teased.