Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

With fans eagerly awaiting the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, many have started to speculate a big cameo could be part of the Marvel film.

Marvel is known for their sneaky surprises, including bringing together all three Spider-Man stars for the latest “No Way Home”. And as Benedict Cumberbatch is once again ready to play Doctor Strange, some people are guessing that Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool will be part of the movie.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Recycles Old Mint Mobile Ad For Budget-Conscious Super Bowl Commercial

Speaking to Variety about the rumours, the Canadian actor downplayed making an appearance.

“I’m really not in the movie,” Reynolds said. “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

Of course, that is probably the answer he would give even if he will make a cameo.

When asked about a third “Deadpool” film, Reynolds said, “It’s coming along.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Pranks Hugh Jackman Before ‘The Music Man’ Opening Night

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” does star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film hits theatres on May 6.