Filming the final film in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy is proving to be an emotional experience for star Zoe Saldana.

In an interview with Empire, Saldana — who reprising her role as Gamora for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — opened up about her experience working on the franchise’s swan-song movie.

“It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green makeup, I find myself already nostalgic about it,” Saldana admitted.

READ MORE: Zoe Saldana Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Her Back In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Makeup For New Sequel

“There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. [Director] James Gunn has written a beautiful story that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it,” she added.

During the interview, Saldana also discussed her character’s evolution over the course of the three films.

“She began as this warrior wanting to get out of a very toxic parental relationship, then she finds the Guardians, who are dysfunctional-ish as well, but they’re okay,” Saldana explained.

READ MORE: Karen Gillan Confirms Her ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Character Will Return In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

“She learns a lot and finds this bigger purpose. Then her dad [Thanos] comes and f**ks everything up. She dies, she’s brought back, but it’s not her,” she continued. “I think Gamora’s a little confused, I have to say! But James has weaved this wonderful story around the character and every character in this third film.”