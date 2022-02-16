Click to share this via email

Wendy Williams gives an update on her health in a new video.

The video was posted to the star’s separate Instagram account, unaffiliated with her talk show.

She posted the video with the caption: “It’s a beautiful morning!!”

Williams takes an early morning walk on the beach as her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., records the video.

“I’m doing OK, ya know?” she tells him when he asks after her.

The “Wendy Williams Show” host has been recovering from an illness related to her autoimmune disorder, Graves’ disease, away from the cameras in Miami.

She’s currently staying in an apartment with her son while she receives outpatient “holistic” treatment, reports Yahoo! Entertainment.

As part of her schedule, the star takes daily walks at 8 a.m. on the beach and then exercises at the gym. She adds that she does “some business. I do call business affairs.”

Williams addresses the claim she is taking a break away from her show while Sherri Shepherd takes over hosting duties.

“Yeah, this is my break from New York,” she responds when asked about her current hiatus, which began in September 2021, with a series of delays and cancellations for her show.

The newest season debuted without Williams and had a revolving cast of guest hosts including Jerry Springer.

“I am going back stronger … I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with the ‘Wendy Williams Show,'” she promises to fans waiting for her return.