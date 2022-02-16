“Pose” star Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards for her efforts to advance acceptance for LGBTQ people of colour.

Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to receive a lead actress Emmy nomination, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award given to LGBTQ media professionals who counter anti-LGBTQ bias.

“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of colour within the entertainment industry,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

Rodriguez, who earned a Golden Globe Award for her role of Blanca on “Pose,” stars in Netflix’s Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film “tick…tick…BOOM!” and is to appear with Maya Rudolph in the announced Apple TV+ series “Loot.″ She also has an upcoming album release.