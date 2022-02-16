Fans of Larry David have some good news — and not just good, but pretty, pretty, pretty good.

On Wednesday, HBO announced the upcoming debut of “The Larry David Story”, a two-part documentary about the stand-up comic who co-created “Seinfeld” and then went on to become television’s favourite curmudgeon in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

In a first-look trailer, David admits he “never thought of myself as being funny. Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

In addition to archival footage, David shares candid recollections from his life with longtime collaborator Larry Charles, who’s produced and directed both “Seinfeld” and “Curb”.

Describing himself as “a total fraud,” David explains that his “Curb” character is “this guy I wanna be. He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am — and it’s a thrill.”

HBO

“For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV’s defining talents,” reads the synopsis. “Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, ‘The Larry David Story’ shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.”

Both parts of “The Larry David Story” air back-to-back on Tuesday, March 1.