Ioan Gruffudd has filed against his estranged wife Alice Evans.

In court documents obtained by People, Gruffudd filed for a domestic violence restraining order asking that Evans stays 100m from him and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace. Evans is also not to contact them.

Gruffudd and Evans met on set of “102 Dalmatians” and were married in 2007. He filed for divorce in March 2021. They share daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8.

In the petition, the actor said he told Evans in August 2020 that he was “unhappy”, adding that she “repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”

READ MORE: Alice Evans Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Ioan Gruffudd Divorce, Says She Considered Harming Herself

“Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp,” he added. “Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother.”

“Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me,” Gruffudd said.

Gruffudd also listed “threats” and “abusive” messages.

READ MORE: Alice Evans Accuses Estranged Husband Ioan Gruffudd Of Cheating After He Goes Official With New Girlfriend

Evans filed her own response, saying she did not get a copy of Gruffudd’s petition.

“I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either” Evans said.

Not knowing what Gruffudd accused her of, added, “whatever allegations he is going to make against me are false.”