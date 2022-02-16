Keith Urban is opening up about how he came to step in for Adele when she abruptly cancelled the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, which she revealed was being postponed.

Urban, who had been performing at the venue, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, recalled receiving a “panicked” phone call asking if he’d be able to fill in for the now-vacated dates.

“We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it,” said Urban in an interview with “People (The TV Show!)”.

READ MORE: Adele Tearfully Announces She Has To Postpone Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘My Show Ain’t Ready’

“I love that room,” he added. “The stage is literally an arena, it’s insane.”

After Urban was able to confirm he’d be adding the extra shows, he took to Instagram to share the news with his 2.5 million followers.

“Hey everyone! It’s Keith here. Me and Louis want to let you know that we’ve got five brand-new shows being added to our Las Vegas residency,” he said, joined by cat Louis. “I’ll see you guys in Vegas! Bye!”