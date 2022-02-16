Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

With “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in the works, Matthew McConaughey is sharing if he would reprise his role.

McConaughey originally starred as Dallas, a strip club owner, in the first “Magic Mike” but didn’t return for the 2015 sequel.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Danced With ‘Every Woman That Was Over The Age Of 65’ At Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding

Speaking to Variety, McConaughey gave hope that maybe he would dance again.

“Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya!” he said while talking to the outlet.

He added, “I’d have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one.”

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey And Jimmy Fallon Promise ‘This Christmas Will Be Different’ In New Holiday Song Featuring HAIM

In November, Tatum shared that “Last Dance” will be released on HBO Max and directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Shooting is expected to start in March in Italy and London so Tatum better give McConaughey a call quickly.