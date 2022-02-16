Kelly Ripa’s coat is taking centre stage.

While hosting “Live With Kelly Ryan” alongside guest co-host husband Mark Consuelos, the “Riverdale” star took a moment to tease her for her “sleeping bag” coat.

“I mean, I have a coat that a lot of people think is a sleeping bag. It’s not … But, it is made from plastic bags that were found in the ocean … It is a very loud jacket,” Ripa replied.

“It’s reflective too. It feels like something you would put on to bounce satellite feedback — like if you were in Mount Everest and you lost communications they would find you,” Consuelos added. “You could make an egg on it if it got into the sun. It’s multi-purpose.”

Ripa then had them bring out the jacket so she could show how “extraordinarily loud” it is. Since she wears headphones, she doesn’t “realize how loud it is” until she sees the reactions of those around her.

But the jacket is warm so the noise can be forgiven.

“And I got it on sale which made me extraordinarily happy,” Ripa concluded.