Jonah Hill is shutting down rumours that he popped the question to girlfriend Sarah Brady, and did it in the most hilarious way possible.

It all started when celeb-gossip Instagran account DeuxMoi reported the claims of a supposed insider that an “A-list actor” who’d been vacationing with his “surfer GF” in Hawaii “will return to Hollywood this Thursday ENGAGED!!! Friends say they’ll come back engaged but want to keep the buzz on the DL!! Oops!!!!!”

After many people surmised the story was referencing Hill, the “Don’t Look Up” star took to Instagram to offer a rebuttal.

“The rumours are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend,” he wrote.

“I am engaged to your mom,” he added. “I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time.”

In the caption, he left a pointed message to those who traffic in scurrilous gossip. “Media stop writing fake stuff it’s corny,” he wrote.

For the final touch, Hill changed the posting location to “Your Moms House.”