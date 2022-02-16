Click to share this via email

Dick Van Dyke isn’t slowing down.

The screen icon, 96, is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Arlene Silver, 49, later this month and the two are showing off their love.

In a video directed by Silver, posted to her YouTube page, Silver, Van Dyke and The Vantastix sing and dance to “Everybody Loves A Lover”.

The song was originally made popular by Doris Day in 1958.

The video was filmed at Fallen Fruit’s Supershow art installation in L.A., and Van Dyke showed his humour hasn’t gone anywhere as he reacted to the nude statues.

The “Mary Poppins” star previously spoke to Parade about singing with The Vantastix since 2013.

“It’s kind of my retirement amusement. I don’t play golf. I have more fun singing and dancing,” he said.

Van Dyke was previously married Margie Willett from 1948 to 1984. They shared four children and five grandchildren. Willett died in 2008.