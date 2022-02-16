Click to share this via email

Tom Brady has celebrated many Super Bowl wins over the years, and he’s sharing some sage advice with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford about his post-win partying.

On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter to comment on a photo of Stafford during the Super Bowl parade.

“Mix in water Matt…trust me,” wrote Brady in the caption, advising the QB to use the trick of drinking a glass of water in between each cocktail.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Brady knows of what he speaks.

Last year, after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory, he emerged from the celebratory boat parade so wobbly that he had to be held up.

Tom Brady on land after the Bucs' boat parade 🚶‍♂️ (via @TBTimes_Bulls)pic.twitter.com/14IjcwZ4LT — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

When Brady appeared on “The Late Late Show” following the parade, host James Corden asked whether that wobbliness was do to “sea legs or, dare I say it, a touch of tequila?”

“Oh man, well, I think a little of both,” Brady replied. “I will say it was a moment of celebration.”