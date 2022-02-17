Robert Pattinson had a “ton” of “bad ideas” while filming “The Batman”.

The actor chatted to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Wednesday about the eagerly anticipated flick, which is set to be released March 4.

Pattinson said of when he finally saw the movie himself, “I was absolutely terrified. I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time.”

Kimmel questioned the “Twilight” actor on how long it took him to get the voice just right, with him explaining how he first wanted to do something “radically different” from the previous Batmans.

He laughed, “Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite — I’m gonna go really whispery.’

“And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

Pattinson later learned that he wasn’t the only one to try such a technique, telling Kimmel: “I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that’s what Christian Bale did on ‘Batman Begins’ as well.

“And if you listen to the first ‘Batman Begins’ teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

The star added, “You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way.”

Pattinson also spoke about director Matt Reeves telling him how Bruce Wayne was inspired by Kurt Cobain, which led the actor to, again, try something different with the character from previous movies.

He shared, “One of the first things that Matt said to me — he’s like, ‘He’s sort of inspired by Kurt Cobain.’ I’m like, ‘Really? That’s kind of the opposite of what I imagined Bruce Wayne to be,'” telling Kimmel how he then wanted to dress super grungy, but Reeves was having none of it.

Kimmel laughed, “So you had a lot of bad ideas to start with,” as Pattinson replied, “Tons.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pattinson insisted he tried on “every single” Batsuit and each one still had “the actor’s sweat” inside it.

See more in the clip above.