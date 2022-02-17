Daniel Craig revealed what the Queen is like in person as he chatted to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s “The Late Show”.

The host mentioned that Craig was awarded the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George by Her Majesty in the New Year Honours list, asking whether James Bond was all just a coverup for his real job, as the honour is usually given to diplomats and spies.

Craig, who had met the Queen back in 2012 when they filmed an Olympics sketch together in London, revealed that the royal is “very funny” in private.

He went on, “Very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me,” adding, “We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile.'”

Colbert was also keen to know how the Queen’s corgis were.

Craig shared, “I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time. I mean, they’re just there. I think they have their own footmen.

“They’re very friendly.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.

