Just because Mark Wahlberg got COVID, his family wasn’t about to give up their vacation.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, the “Uncharted” star talks about testing positive for the coronavirus over the holidays.

“We always go on holiday at Christmas, and I’m down in the basement a couple days before Christmas,” he says of being in isolation. “I don’t get to open gifts with anybody.

“Next thing I know, they’re still going on holiday, and I hear the car getting ready to go, the doors are shutting, and I’m like, ‘Are you not gonna come to the stairs and say goodbye?'”

Thankfully, Wahlberg’s family didn’t leave him completely in the lurch, and did come to say goodbye before they left him.

A few days later, the actor tested negative on a couple of tests, so he went to join them on vacation.

But when he got there, they were surprised he was there, which Wahlberg took to mean, “They didn’t want me there.”