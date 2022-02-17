The stars of Hollywood are bright.

On Thursday, Vanity Fair debuted its 28th annual “Hollywood” issue, with eight individual covers featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Idris Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Penélope Cruz, Andrew Garfield, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Simu Liu are all featured in the issue.

Kidman talks about going so deep into character for her roles that she sometimes gets sick by the end of shooting.

“Parts of the body don’t know, a lot of the time, what the difference is,” she says. “I’ve started to understand a bit more to take care of yourself.”

Talking about her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, a smiling Stewart says, “I love being engaged. It’s different.… I just feel so happy and lucky.”

Aside from acting, Elba has been building a solid music career — even performing at Coachella in 2019.

“Some may think, Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s s**t,” he says. “I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it.”

Meanwhile, though Cumberbatch has been pleased by the reception for “The Power of the Dog”, including its 12 Oscar nominations, he does wonder about the movie’s limited theatrical release of only two weeks before hitting Netflix.

“This is for Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] and everyone who runs Netflix: Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?” he asks. “Maybe not. I don’t know. I’m positioning this as a question publicly in Vanity Fair. I haven’t actually had this conversation with them, but I would and I will.”

Photo: Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair

Cruz likes to dive deep into her roles, including in “Parallel Mothers”, a part that saw her crying often, to the point that her own mother was worried for her mental state.

“I told her, ‘Don’t worry’—but I was worried,” Cruz admits. “I pretended that I had things under control, but I was scared.”

Talking about his role in the recent “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Garfield says, “I loved keeping it secret. I was able to get over my ethical, moral dilemma with whether this is a lie that is justifiable. Is this actually a lie, or is this just a fun gift I’m giving to people?”

“Pose” star Rodriguez reacts to her Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Drama Series this year.

“Child, it changed my whole perspective of how I saw myself and how I saw myself as an actress,” she says. “I just felt so seen.”

Finally, Liu opens up about the pressures of taking on the role of Asian-American superhero Shang-Chi.

“What I wasn’t prepared for was backlash from within, for people to say, ‘He’s not our representative,’” Liu says. “Even if there are only a couple of people saying it, it always hurts.”

He adds, “I still feel very much like I’m an outsider in Hollywood… but I’m starting to realize I don’t have to prove to anyone or myself that I deserve to be here. Taking up this space and being unapologetic—these things came a lot easier to me back in the day, when I didn’t have a seat at the table. I was playing a very different game but I think I’m slowly finding that courage again.”

The issue hits newsstands March 8.