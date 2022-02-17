Bryan Cranston discusses confronting his own white privilege in a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The 65-year-old explains how, after two years of grief and pain, he ditched his plans to direct an L.A. production of “The Foreigner”, in which an Englishman stops the Ku Klux Klan from converting the Georgia fishing lodge where he’s staying into a Klan meeting place.

Cranston tells the publication, “It is a privileged viewpoint to be able to look at the Ku Klux Klan and laugh at them and belittle them for their broken and hateful ideology.

“But the Ku Klux Klan and Charlottesville and white supremacists — that’s still happening and it’s not funny. It’s not funny to any group that is marginalized by these groups’ hatred, and it really taught me something.”

READ MORE: Paul Stanley’s Son Evan Covers Maroon 5 With A Little Help From Bryan Cranston

He continues, “And I realized, ‘Oh my God, if there’s one, there’s two, and if there’s two, there are 20 blind spots that I have…. What else am I blind to?’

“If we’re taking up space with a very palatable play from the 1980s where rich old white people can laugh at white supremacists and say, ‘Shame on you,’ and have a good night in the theatre, things need to change, I need to change.”

Cranston admits in the chat, “I’m 65 years old now, and I need to learn, I need to change.”

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston’s Taste And Smell Is Only At ’75 Per Cent’ After COVID-19 Battle

Cranston instead chose to appear onstage in “Power of Sail”, about a Harvard University professor who invites a white nationalist to speak at his symposium.

The L.A. Times writes, “The play asks if there should be limits to free speech, and if so, why? It tests the boundaries of the free speech ideal by examining the traditional arbiters of that speech — those who get to decide whose voice is lifted and whose voice is quashed. It suggests the existence of a moral compass in an age when truth is often called relative by special-interest groups opposed to it.”

The “Breaking Bad” actor shares, “There need to be barriers, there need to be guard rails.

“If someone wants to say the Holocaust was a hoax, which is against history… to give a person space to amplify that speech is not tolerance. It’s abusive.”

He adds, “A good play may not change your life, but it could change your day.

“To go deeper, a play can also stimulate the mind. It can make you question your thought process — your dogma. It could challenge you.”