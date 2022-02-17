Click to share this via email

The world of music wasn’t enough for Foo Fighters, so they’ve made a movie.

On Thursday night, the band appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about their new horror-comedy “Studio 666”, and they shared a clip of one of the film’s big cameos.

In the clip, Dave Grohl is playing a piano, trying to come up with a new song, only to start playing Lionel Richie’s classic hit “Hello”.

“That’s my f**king song,” says Richie, who appears suddenly and threateningly behind Grohl. “That’s my f**king song, you understand what I’m saying?”

Kimmel commented, “The whole movie is worth it for that moment alone.”

“The screenwriters put him into the script without knowing I actually know him,” Grohl revealed. “I texted him and I’m like, ‘Dude, we’re making a horror film, you wanna be in it?’ and he’s like, ‘Absolutely, my brother.'”