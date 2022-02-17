Jake Gyllenhaal has finally spoken about the rumours about Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”.

Gyllenhaal and Swift were thought to have dated in late 2010 for a few months, with her first releasing “All Too Well” two years later supposedly about their time together.

Fast forward a decade and she then dropped Red (Taylor’s Version), which included a 10-minute version of the track. Gyllenhaal was subsequently back in the headlines.

During a recent chat with Esquire, however, Gyllenhaal insisted the song “has nothing to do with me.”

He continued, “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Chats To Jake Gyllenhaal About The ‘House Of Gucci’ Scene That Caused Filmmakers To Call ‘Cut’ Over Concerns For Her Safety

Jake Gyllenhaal. Photo credit: CASS BIRD

Gyllenhaal ended up turning off his Instagram comments as he received backlash from fans, but hasn’t spoken about it until now.

Speaking in broader terms, the actor told the publication: “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.

“That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme.”

READ MORE: Jake Gyllenhaal Poses For Red-Themed Photo Shoot – Taylor Swift Fans React

Jake Gyllenhaal. Photo credit: CASS BIRD

As the reporter questioned whether his life had been threatened recently, Gyllenhaal insisted: “My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having.”

Gyllenhaal simply said “no” when asked if he’d listened to the album.

The reporter pointed out that Gyllenhaal said that while they kept “asking about the noise,” he was “focusing on the signal.”

“I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”