It took a lot for Linda Evangelista to be open about her condition — even with her loved ones.

Speaking to People, the model shares that after going through a fat-freezing treatment that left her “brutally disfigured,” she kept her condition private from everyone, including her 15-year-old son Augie.

READ MORE: Linda Evangelista Insists She’s ‘Not Going To Hide Anymore’ After Being Left ‘Permanently Deformed’ Due To Cosmetic Procedure

“It is very important for me to raise him knowing that he is beautiful and knowing that everyone is beautiful,” she says. “It’s so messed up that I truly believe that except it doesn’t pertain to me.”

“I should not be a burden to my child,” she tells People. “He shouldn’t have to be supporting me. That’s not his job.”

She said that for a long time she would rarely leave her New York home.

READ MORE: Linda Evangelista Mourns The Death Of Her Beloved Dog, Mini Moon: ‘You Were There for Me When I Needed You Most’

“No one sees me,” Evangelista says. “[Augie] used to say, ‘Mommy, do you remember when you used to be fun? Remember when you used to laugh all the time? How come you don’t laugh anymore?’ I hate what this has done to my relationship with him.”