Usher is making a headlining return to Las Vegas with a new residency show beginning this summer.

Following his remarkably successful Vegas residency last year, the global star and eight-time Grammy Award winner presents the next-generation followup show at Dolby Live at Park MGM, it was announced today.

Usher- Photo: courtesy of KF Publicity

His previous 20-show residency brought in record grosses after selling out every date.

The “OMG” singer’s new show will provide an immersive experience with audience interaction across multiple staging. The custom-designed show will give every guest “an up-close and personal experience with the superstar.”

Usher performs at the grand opening of “USHER The Las Vegas Residency”- Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Fans can expect a set list of Usher’s smash hits spanning his 20-year career, as well as new music.

The singer expressed his excitement on Twitter:

I’m so excited to be returning to Vegas with a BRAND NEW residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM this July through October! Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you with an early access code to the fan presale, starting tomorrow at 12pm PT at https://t.co/DQfivT2xuw. pic.twitter.com/DdNlMPNEpO — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 17, 2022

Earlier in January, the hitmaker shared his gratitude as he wrapped up his 2021 residency.

Thank you to my fans, friends, family, and crew for taking this journey with me. Blood, sweat and tears… we did that. Until next time… #StaysinVegas pic.twitter.com/3SThaXhBtg — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) January 5, 2022

Tickets for Usher’s upcoming spectacle go on sale to the public Feb. 25, with early-access tickets available starting Feb. 18 on Ticketmaster. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Usher’s residency. Cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets online.

“USHER The Vegas Residency” kicks off July 15 with 23 performances running until Oct. 29.