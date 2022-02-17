Kit Harington is confronting male anger with his latest role.

The former “Game of Thrones” star is set to play Henry V in a modernized stage production of Shakespeare’s play, and he talked to the Guardian about viewing the character through the lens of toxic masculinity.

“I see it everywhere,” Harington says. “I see confused men walking the streets. I see terrible role models. I see a lot of anger, and I think we need to start dealing with that anger – we as men, but we as a society as well.”

Harington also approached Henry as a kind of addict, which opened up aspects of the character that he could relate to strongly.

“What happens to a person when they put down one lifestyle and cross to a different thing? And if that different thing is power, what does that look like?” he said, adding that “addiction gone wrong is a very selfish trait. Even a sober addict can be a very selfish person. It’s a self-centred disease.”

Talking about his relationship to acting itself, Harington said, “This is a very addictive job. In a week’s time, I’m going to go out, stand on stage and get applause and it’s going to be a huge rush and a high. The trouble is, I never really wanted to come down from that high. Now, I’ve learned how I do that and I’m much happier for it.”

Harington has struggled with addiction himself, though he has been sober now for nearly three years.

“I’m well on my path to recovery, and all I can say to anyone thinking about it is, it’s a wonderful way of living your life. It saved me, for sure. I feel like a much more grounded, settled person.”

He added, “I’m so grateful that I got sober before having a child.”