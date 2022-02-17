Stevie Nicks gave Katy Perry some advice amid her feud with Taylor Swift.

The Fleetwood Mac hitmaker was speaking to The New Yorker about fame when she recalled having a candid chat with Perry.

Nicks shared, “I always think of Katy Perry and I having this long talk at the Corinthia Hotel in London… this is probably 10 years ago, and she said, ‘So, Stevie, who are your rivals?’

“And I said, ‘I don’t have rivals.’ And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer.”

She continued: “I said, ‘No, Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous.’”

Nicks went on, “And she said, ‘Well, there’s, like, the Taylor Swift army and there’s, like, the Katy army and there’s like—’ And I was, like, ‘That’s just bulls**t. You have to just walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game.’”

Perry and Swift’s feud hit headlines back in 2014 when Swift told Rolling Stone that she’d written “Bad Blood” about a fellow musician.

Perry eventually made amends by sending Swift a literal olive branch in 2018, before she made an appearance in her “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019.