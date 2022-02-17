Victoria’s Secret’s latest model is breaking new ground.

Twenty-four-year-old Sofía Jirau this week made history, becoming the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome, joining a group of 17 models to help launch the lingerie brand’s new campaign.

Jirau celebrated the achievement this week in a Valentine’s Day post on her Instagram account.

“One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret,” she wrote in Spanish, as translated by “Today”.

Jirau added, “I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

Along with being the first model with Down syndrome in a Victoria’s Secret campaign, Jirau is also only the second Puerto Rican model featured by the brand.

Jirau launched her modelling career in 2019 in Puerto Rico, along with her own online store Alavett.

Last year, she also debuted on the runway at New York Fashion Week, writing on her website, “I am proud as one of the few models with Down syndrome who has managed to participate in the important fashion event.”