The woman behind “Sex and the City” doesn’t sound thrilled with the direction of the show.

In an interview with The New Yorker, author Candace Bushnell got candid about the show and its recent revival “And Just Like That…”.

“I’m really startled by a lot of the decisions made in the reboot,” she confessed. “You know, it’s a television product, done with Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both worked with HBO a lot in the past.

“HBO decided to put this franchise back into their hands for a variety of reasons, and this is what they came up with.”

The departures from her original books have also meant Bushnell doesn’t see herself in the show anymore.

“I mean, Carrie Bradshaw ended up being a quirky woman who married a really rich guy,” she said. “And that’s not my story, or any of my friends’ stories. But TV has its own logic.”

Asked whether she’d be interesting in joining the “Real Housewives” franchise, Bushnell said, “I’m not at all combative, and I also don’t want to say negative things about other women. I’d be too nice and too mousy.”