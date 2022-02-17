The full-length trailer for “Moulin Rouge!” director Baz Luhrmann’s flashy new musical biopic about Elvis Presley has arrived.

Co-starring Tom Hanks as Elvis’ infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker, “Elvis” takes a look at the life of the legendary rock n’ roll star through his death in 1977 at the age of 42. The story of Presley’s monumental rise to superstardom is told through the eyes of Parker in the trailer, with Hanks narrating that some will make him out to be “the villain” of the story.

The movie features 30-year-old Butler singing as Presley in his younger years and a blend of the actor’s voice and mid-life Presley for the scenes in which he is older. The actor underwent a year of voice coaching to get Presley’s signature sound down.

It has taken Luhrmann’s biopic a long time to get to here. First announced back in 2014, the project has had everyone from Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Michael Shannon to Ansel Elgort and Miles teller vying for the lead over the years. Filmed in Luhrmann’s native Australia, the production was shut down in March 2020 after Hanks (and wife Rita Wilson) became one of the first celebrities to announce they had tested positive for COVID-19 as the pandemic began. When filming resumed in September 2020, the film lost maggie Gyllenhaal as Presley’s mother Gladys after the actress had to exit over scheduling changes.

“Elvis” arrives in theatres on June 24.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in “Elvis” – Warner Bros. — Warner Bros.

