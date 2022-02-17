Minka Kelly is the latest “Euphoria” actress to speak out about the numerous nude scenes in the show.

Kelly, who plays rich young mom Samantha in season 2 of the HBO drama, told Vanity Fair that she asked creator Sam Levinson to change her very first scene.

The scene in question saw Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) unzip Kelly’s dress for her, however, Levinson originally suggested Kelly show a little more skin despite it not being a sexual scene.

“[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground… That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked.

“I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.’ He was like, ‘Okay!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

Kelly’s comments come after Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, spoke to the Independent about voicing her opinions about some of the nude scenes.

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’ and he was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it,’” Sweeney said. “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

READ MORE: Barbie Ferreira Addresses Her ‘Mysterious’ Storyline On ‘Euphoria’

Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye, also said Tyler Chase, who stars as her on-screen boyfriend Custer, told Levinson that it was a bit much for her to be naked in that first scene, which saw her being stuffed into a vent splattered with blood.

“We just met and said, ‘Hey, how are you?’ and then shot the scene,” Cherry told the Daily Beast. “It probably would’ve been more comfortable had we had a little more time to know each other. Sam wanted to do the scene with me completely naked and Tyler was like, ‘That’s a lot,’ so they decided not to. But I was covered in fake blood and just felt so good being on set.”