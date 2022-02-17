Click to share this via email

Drake’s expensive new bling features a tribute to his son.

In a post on Twitter, jeweller Alex Moss shared photos of the $77,000 No. 11 ring he made that was gifted to Drake by restaurateur Kai Bent-Lee.

Made with 83 grams of 14 karat gold and 15.7 carats of VVS D-F natural diamonds, the ring features the No. 11, referring to the day Drake’s son Adonis was born.

Moss told TMZ that the ring took two months to craft, and also features the image of an owl’s face to suit Drake’s OVO brand.