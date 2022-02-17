There’s one thing about getting ready to film “Magic Mike” Channing Tatum has not missed.

The actor chatted to Kelly Clarkson on her show Wednesday, and the host was quick to mention the upcoming third flick.

Tatum admitted of getting into shape for the film, “It’s hard… Even if you do work out, to be in that kind of shape? It’s not natural.”

“Do you have to eat really well?” Clarkson asked, to which Tatum replied: “Well is not even – that’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean it’s actually healthy for you.”

Clarkson then joked, “See! Health is dangerous,” as Tatum said: “New public service announcement folks, health is not good for you!”

As “The Voice” coach asked if it was really “that kind of hell,” Tatum insisted: “Truly I don’t know how people that work a nine to five actually stay in shape because it’s my full time job and I can barely do it.

“But you workout twice a day, you have to eat completely right at a certain time. It’s a specific thing.”

The star, who has been busy promoting his new film “Dog”, went on to say that it’s harder to shift those pounds as he’s gotten older.

Tatum said, “I fluctuate like 15 pounds and I used to fluctuate 35,” adding, “Why when it takes like two months to get really lean but in like three days you can lose it? It’s like gone!”

Clarkson also quizzed Tatum on what he missed the most while on a super strict diet.

“The thing I miss most is probably salt,” he said of when it gets “really close to the day when you got to be butt naked on screen.”

“Everything just tastes like, I don’t know, water. It’s nothing,” he shared.