The beloved sci-fi series “Stranger Things” will conclude its story with 5 seasons.

The Duffer brothers announced the show has been renewed for a fifth season ahead of the fourth season premiere, but it will be the last season.

They released the news through a letter to their fans on the official “Stranger Things” Twitter account.

“see you soon,” they captioned the post in upside-down font – a reference to The Upside Down world in the show.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things,’” creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll see for yourselves – we are are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

On the brothers’ personal Twitter account, they quote-retweeted the news with crying emojis: “😭😭😭.”

On top of the renewal announcement, they revealed season 4 of the show will be released in two “volumes,” as each episode is double the runtime of past episodes.

The production of the new season was halted in 2021 due to to the pandemic, but resumed filming in September.

While the story of Eleven and the gang may be ending, the show’s creators hinted the story of “Stranger Things” is far from finished.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of ‘Stranger Things’: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” they wrote. “But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale.”

“Stranger Things” has proven to be one of Netflix’s most successful original titles to date, with season 3 drawing 582 million hours of watch time and the series winning seven Emmys, along with numerous award nominations.

It’s also become a star vehicle for its actors Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, and others.

The show first debuted in 2016 and is created by The Duffer brothers, who write, produce, direct, and executive-produce the show.

Volume one of season 4 will stream on May 27, with the second volume coming out on July 1.