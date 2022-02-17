Kanye West is once again calling out Pete Davidson.

In a post on his Instagram account, the rapper took the comedian to task for an old “Saturday Night Live” clip in which he commented on West’s unaired pro-Trump speech from the show.

“Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius,” Davidson said at the time. “Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog eating genius. But I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinion on things that are not hot dog related. I know Kanye is saying, this is the real me. I’m off the meds. Take them! There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. There’s nothing wrong with taking them. If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, I just want all you to know, this is the REAL ME FLYING!, I’d jump out.”

He added, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka**.”

On Thursday, West posted a screenshot from the sketch of Davidson wearing a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat, with the caption, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

West has shared a number of posts recently attacking Davidson, who is currently dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.