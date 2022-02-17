Kris Jenner thought she was seeing double when she met her grandson Wolf.

On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the momager opened up about meeting her daughter Kylie Jenner’s son for the first time and how she was lucky enough to witness his birth.

“I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis [Scott] because they have rules and regulations now, so you can only have so many people,” she explained. “Back in the day I had like 15 people when I was giving birth, it was like a party. But now it’s very controlled.”

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin Attends Kris Jenner’s Star-Studded Valentine’s Day Dinner

The actual birth was a moment of shock for Jenner, as she had a sense of deja-vu. “When he came out, it was like ‘there’s Stormi being born all over again,'” she recalled.

Kris Jenner – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kris Jenner – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kris Jenner – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Coincidentally, the two siblings’ birthdays are just a day apart.

“He got the best birthday, it was 2-2-22. An Angel number,” she continued. “2-2-22 has always been Kylie’s Angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Has Dinner Plans To Meet Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson

Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers in numerology that hold a spiritual significance. They’re believed to offer insight and guidance.

The 66-year-old also revealed who she thinks will be the next to welcome a child in the family.

“I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby,” the mom shared, adding, “I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”