Kristen Stewart went to extreme lengths to get into character as Princess Diana in “Spencer”.

The star, who is up for the Best Actress award for the role at this year’s Oscars, tells Vanity Fair that she actually tried to make herself throw up while shooting scenes showing Diana’s bulimia battle.

Stewart, who is part of the publication’s annual “Hollywood” issue, shares, “I’ll f**king do anything…. I wanted to make sure that was not glossed over.”

Director Pablo Larraín filmed Stewart as she struggled to be sick.

The actress explains, “I couldn’t throw up on this movie, even when I really should have.

“I felt like absolute s**t and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like… the idea of that was so untouchable.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart talks about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and that tell-all Oprah Winfrey chat that aired last March.

Stewart insists she didn’t watch the whole thing, telling VF: “It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time.”