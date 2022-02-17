Tom Holland didn’t need any workout tips from Mark Wahlberg.

This week, the “Uncharted” co-stars appeared on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” and Holland was asked how he got so fit for the new movie.

“I’m working with the sort of king of fitness over here,” Holland said, referring to Wahlberg. “When we came to shoot the film, the only benefit of the lockdown for me was that when we came to set for the first day of shooting, I realized how much smaller I was than Mark. You know what I mean? There’s no secret. You’re training all the time. Your fitness is a big part of your life and it is mine.”

He continued, “But you know, for ‘Spider-Man’, it’s much more about agility and flexibility rather than being bulky. So when we shut down for, I don’t know, five months, all I did was go home and eat and train and eat and train. Because I didn’t wanna look like [Mark’s] kid, I needed to look like your partner.”

Asked whether he gave any tips to Holland on his workout regimen, Wahlberg said, “No, he knows what he’s doing.”

Though Holland added, “You did give me the gym though.”

For the film, Tom Holland also learned to bartend, which also involved him doing secret, undercover bartending shifts in London.

“I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set piece in the movie,” he explained.

He went on, “As word spread around town and people started figuring out that ‘apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar,’ then the general manager started figuring it out. And then eventually I sort of got kicked out. I have been back to the bar, but it’s a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I’ve been giving them a lot of press though. So they just shut up and let me back.”

Asked what his favourite drink was to make, the actor said, “I like making an espresso martini. It’s a lot of fun. Yeah.”

Holland also revealed that he almost had one of the best jokes in “Uncharted”, about a cat, cut out of the movie.

“I just always thought the cat joke was really stupid,” he said. “I remember reading the script and was like, ‘Just please cut the cat joke. It’s so dumb.’ And it’s one of the biggest laughs in the movie.”

Wahlberg added, “Yeah. I was just like, ‘Okay, whatever, let’s try it.’ You know, I’m always willing to try something. I think it really comes down to how committed you are to selling it. Things either work or they don’t, but you gotta give it a shot.”

“Yeah. Good lesson there,” Holland said.