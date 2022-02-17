Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road in an intimate road trip captured by Disney+.

The streaming service released a teaser for “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a sour film)” on Thursday. The 30-second teaser explores the personal journey behind Rodrigo’s debut studio album.

“For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles,” the movie’s logline reads. “Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

“Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR.”

The movie boasts 11 songs from SOUR performed with brand new arrangements. Locations for the performance include Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park. Expect to see surprise appearances and guest performances by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a sour film)” premieres March 25 exclusively on Disney+.